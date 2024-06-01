Pres. Yoon’s approval rating hits record low, disapproval over 70%. June. 01, 2024 07:59. .

According to a public opinion poll released on Friday by Gallup Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's job performance received a positive evaluation of 21% and a negative evaluation of 70%. The positive and negative ratings, which had been stagnant for two months since the April 10 general election, decreased and increased by 3 percentage points, respectively, marking the lowest and highest ratings since President Yoon took office. The most cited reason for the negative evaluation was "economy, livelihood, and inflation" (15%), followed by "poor communication" (9%), "generally poor performance" (7%), "exercise of veto" (6%), "autocratic and unilateral" (6%), and "diplomacy" (6%).



The fact that President Yoon's approval rating has fallen, let alone rebound, to a level where even the 20% mark is in jeopardy, 50 days after the April 10 general election, reflects the public's disappointment with the president, who has shown no change despite the ruling party's worst election defeat in history. At the beginning of May, marking his second anniversary in office, President Yoon promised to increase his focus on livelihood and communication and to strengthen cooperation with the National Assembly. However, with no significant changes, public opinion has become even more disillusioned, abandoning any remaining hope for change.



After the general election defeat, President Yoon promised, "I will change first," but no substantial changes have been made apart from some changes in language and style. The promise of personnel renewal in the Presidential Office and the Cabinet has stalled at the level of replacing a few aides, such as the Chief Secretary, with no further restructuring even being discussed. Instead, there has been disappointment due to actions such as exercising the veto on the Marine Corps Corporal Chae special prosecutor investigation bill, which was widely supported by the public, remaining silent on the so-called "rage rumors," and appearing to check the prosecution in the investigation of suspicions related to the First Lady.



The scene at the dinner during the ruling People's Power Party lawmakers' workshop, held on the night before the opening day of the 22nd National Assembly, starkly reveals the current state of the president and the ruling party, seemingly having forgotten the general election defeat. President Yoon said, "Let's forget the past and unite as one," while personally serving beer to the attendees. The emergency committee chairman said, "Our 108 seats are significant, and we have the president behind us." The floor leader initiated the chant "Tightly," and the lawmakers responded, "Let's unite, let's unite." The sense of crisis seemed to have vanished despite their reduced status as a minority in the National Assembly. Instead, there is an atmosphere of suppressing the voices of the few within the party calling for reform.



Currently, it seems that the president and the ruling party are merely waiting for mistakes by the large opposition party. There are no visible efforts to restore politics through redefining government-party relations or cooperation with the opposition party. Meanwhile, the opposition party, which holds an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly, is starting to take its time. The uncompromising, confrontational politics immediately lead to disruptions in state affairs and hardships for the people. Despite this, the ruling party seems unperturbed. As President Yoon said, he must change first. Without restoring momentum through such changes, everything will remain at a standstill.



