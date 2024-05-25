Celine Dion: ‘If I Can't Walk, I'll Crawl’. May. 25, 2024 07:51. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

"I really miss the audience."



Canadian singer Celine Dion, 56, who is battling a rare neurological disorder, has once again expressed her determination to return to the stage. In the trailer for the TV documentary "I Am Celine Dion," released on Thursday, she said, "I won't stop. If I can't walk, I'll crawl."



The documentary, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, delves into Dion's battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS), a debilitating neurological disorder she was diagnosed with in 2022. In the trailer, Dion reminisces about her past, when she was adored for songs such as 'My Heart Will Go On,' the iconic theme from 'Titanic,' stating, 'My voice guides my life.'



Recent reports indicate that Dion is actively engaged in a rigorous rehabilitation program. 'I commit myself to exercise and physical therapy five days a week,' she revealed in a Vogue France interview last month. 'I am adapting to life with this condition.'



