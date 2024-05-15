Giants place Lee Jung-hoo on 10-day injured list. May. 15, 2024 07:49. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The San Francisco Giants disclosed on Thursday that they have moved Lee Jung-hoo to the 10-day injured list (IL). MLB teams can assign players to the 10-day (or 15-day for pitchers) or 60-day IL based on the seriousness of the injury. Even if a player is put on the 10-day IL, the duration can be extended depending on their recovery progress. An initial placement on the 10-day IL suggests the team anticipates the player's return within two months (60 days).



"I can't provide a specific timeline for his comeback, but I don't anticipate him needing surgery," remarked San Francisco manager Bob Melvin before the team's 4-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. "He will meet with the team physician this evening to discuss the next steps for rehabilitation."



Lee sustained the injury during the first inning of the previous day's home game against Cincinnati when he slammed into the fence while attempting to catch Jeimer Candelario's bases-clearing double. Lee, immediately substituted, underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan and was diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation.



San Francisco currently has seven players on the IL, including three outfielders, a pinch-hitter, a shortstop, and a catcher. "Lee joins a lengthy roster of Giants position players on the IL, but he is likely to be the most challenging to replace," MLB.com noted. "The team relied on the former KBO star to be their everyday leadoff hitter and to help bolster their defense up the middle this season." Lee will be succeeded by 22-year-old Luis Matos, who made his MLB debut last year.



