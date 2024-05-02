S. Korea’s potential participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 is discussed. May. 02, 2024 08:01. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

South Korea's potential participation in the second phase, or "Pillar 2," of AUKUS—a security agreement involving the U.S., the U.K., and Australia—was a key topic at the Republic of Korea-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers’ Meeting. AUKUS, led by the U.S., comprises two pillars: Pillar 1 supports Australia in acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine fleet. At the same time, Pillar 2 focuses on developing advanced capabilities, including hypersonic missile technology and cybersecurity. Last month, AUKUS announced Japan's entry into Pillar 2, marking the first expansion since its inception, and it is now considering including South Korea. The meeting explored the potential for South Korea to join AUKUS as a partner, indicating a likely expansion of the pact.



Following the 2+2 dialogue, at a joint press conference on Wednesday, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik expressed enthusiasm for South Korea's potential role in AUKUS Pillar 2, emphasizing that South Korea's defense technology could bolster Pillar 2 development and regional stability.



Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles praised South Korea's impressive technological prowess and highlighted existing strategic cooperation based on common values. He anticipated South Korea's participation in Pillar 2, noting that Japan's involvement had already advanced Pillar 2 development.



Despite AUKUS's principle of not expanding Pillar 1 to other nations, recent indicators suggest Japan may be the next addition. South Korea's government, viewing participation in Pillar 2 as enhancing regional security, is inclined to join, believing that the involvement will facilitate early access to advanced weaponry developed under Pillar 2. However, participation may take several months due to the need for consensus among member states and Chinese opposition to AUKUS expansion.



During the meeting, both sides agreed to halt North Korea's access to funds for its illicit nuclear and missile programs, aiming to curb illegal arms trade between North Korea and Russia. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yeol highlighted expanded cooperation in economic, security, comprehensive, cyber, and maritime security realms. “Australia is committed to fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership with South Korea,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also stressed.



