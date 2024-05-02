Nadal bids farewell to Spanish fans in emotional match. May. 02, 2024 08:00. .

Rafael Nadal of Spain played his final match in his home country's capital, ending his illustrious career with a 0-2 loss to Irzy Lehechka of Czech Republic in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. Embracing the microphone before a fervent crowd chanting his name, Nadal tearfully expressed, “I’m grateful to finish the game on this court and bid farewell to my beloved fans at home.” Battling through various injuries, Nadal is set to retire from the court at the close of this season. [Photo source: Rafael Nadal's Instagram]



한국어