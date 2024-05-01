Benefit of the doubt. May. 01, 2024 07:26. .

On its first day, it drew in 820,000 viewers. By the fifth day, the count exceeded four million. “The Roundup: Punishment 2024” has remarkably captured the attention of moviegoers, surpassing expectations for a standard film. This achievement is especially notable given the ongoing contraction of theater audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some even speculate that the movie is poised to surpass 10 million viewership, aided by the multiple public holidays in May, including Labor Day on May 1, Children's Day on the 5th, and Buddha's Birthday on the 15th.



As the fourth installment in its series, fans may question if there are any fresh elements to anticipate. However, lead actor/producer Ma Dong-seok, central to this franchise, already plans an eighth episode. So, what's new to the story this time? Reflecting on the series, the initial installment was innovatively fresh. Yet, the subsequent three have largely revisited the original plot: a police officer named Ma Seok-do, endowed with almost superhuman strength, triumphs over formidable villains. Nevertheless, one cannot help but wonder how the entire franchise, spanning from the first to the current fourth part, has achieved such remarkable success.



Ma, the protagonist of The Roundup, casually remarks, 'Everything happens for a reason,' when a drug criminal is confounded by a metal bar ripped from the jail cell by Ma, unbeknownst to him. This comment underscores why the franchise thrives. I believe the key to its success lies in the character of Ma Seok-do himself—a surreal figure who dispatches villains with raw force. Despite his rough demeanor, he champions the underprivileged and deals mercilessly with wrongdoers. With his bear-like stature, this distinctive character delivers both a fitting smile and powerful blows, embodying the heroism of ordinary people and providing audiences with intense excitement and vicarious satisfaction.



Yet, it's undeniable that a figure like 10 million viewers can evoke ambiguous expectations. Some may opt to watch the movie simply because of its popularity, assuming there must be a reason for its widespread appeal. This phenomenon resembles the tail wagging the dog, with viewer numbers attracting even more moviegoers rather than genuine interest driving the masses to the most-watched film. We need deeper insight to discern the truth and genuine quality amidst the allure of overwhelming numbers.



한국어