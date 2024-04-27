Yoon and Lee to meet on Monday. April. 27, 2024 07:49. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung have convened their first meeting at the President's Office in Yongsan, Seoul, to address pressing concerns regarding people's livelihoods. This marks the first dialogue between the two leaders since President Yoon assumed office in May 2022. All eyes are on whether this agenda-less discussion will pave the way for breakthrough cooperation, breaking the deadlock that has hindered progress.



On Friday, Hong Cheol-ho, Senior Secretary to the President for Political Affairs, and Cheon Jun-ho, Lee's Chief of Staff, convened a press conference following the third coordination meeting for the 'Yoon-Lee meeting’ to announce that Yoon and Lee will convene at the Presidential Office in Yongsan at 2 p.m. on Monday. The session, categorized as a tea break rather than a luncheon, allows for an additional hour if discussions extend beyond the allotted time. Attendees from the President's Office include Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok, Senior Secretary Hong, and Senior Public Relations Secretary Lee Do-woon. The Democratic Party attendees include Policy Committee Chairman Jin Seong-jun, Cheon, and Chief Spokesperson Park Seong-jun. It was agreed to release the outcomes of the discussions separately rather than opting for a joint agreement.



The meeting date was finalized a week following President Yoon's proposal to Lee on April 19, which came in the aftermath of the ruling party's significant setback in the April 10 general elections. Amidst challenges in coordinating the agenda during two working-level meetings, Lee said, "Even organizing and discussing the agenda in advance seems challenging. I will set aside all other considerations and meet with President Yoon first," gaining quick momentum.



