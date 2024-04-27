To tackle record-low reading issue, prioritizing readers' needs is essential. April. 27, 2024 07:48. .

Napoleon reputedly traveled with a personal library and librarian, ensuring access to hundreds of books on rival states' history, geography, religion, and legal systems, even amidst battlefields. According to U.K. historian Christopher Andres in "The Secret World: A History of Intelligence," Napoleon's imaginative brilliance stemmed from his extensive reading, which explains his emphasis on books over clandestine affairs.



Two centuries after Napoleon, there's a growing trend of people turning away from books, opting instead for YouTube and other Over-The-Top media services. Yet, the depth of imagination fostered by literary texts remains unparalleled. Nobel Literature laureate Jon Fosse, speaking to Korean readers on Tuesday, emphasized how great literary works offer fresh perspectives, enabling individuals to grasp better and reflect on their own lives.



While declining reading levels are a worldwide phenomenon, Korea has experienced a notably steep decline. Data from the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reveals a sharp drop in reading among adults aged 19 or older, plummeting from 67.4% in 2015 to a historic low of 43.0% in 2019. In contrast, the U.S. has maintained a stable reading rate of 72.0% during the same period.



Several factors contribute to Korea's lower reading levels compared to global peers, including a greater emphasis on work-life balance, which leads to more leisure time spent on activities other than reading, and the pervasive influence of smartphones. Critics argue that efforts by both the government and the publishing industry are inadequate. Government policies, guided by the Basic Plan on Reading Culture Enhancement, prioritize supporting publishers and authors over nurturing a reader-centric culture, highlighting the need for a shift in focus.



In response, initiatives such as the "One City, One Book" campaign spearheaded by local governments are gaining traction. These efforts foster community engagement through civilian reading clubs centered around local libraries and offer diverse book recommendation events, including author meet-ups on online reading platforms. These efforts target individuals unfamiliar with books to provide tangible support and encouragement for reading.



The opacity of royalty systems, which impacts authors' creativity, remains unresolved. A controversy erupted in 2021 over the lack of transparency in the publishing industry's royalty practices, with authors still lacking real-time access to sales data. Disputes between the Ministry and the publishing industry regarding the implementation of an integrated publishing and distribution network have further undermined the credibility of sales statistics. Recent confrontations have extended to publishing budget cuts, highlighting the urgent need for collaboration between the government and the publishing industry to combat the national risk of record-low reading levels.



