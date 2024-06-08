Cherry blossom, poverty, and anarchist. June. 08, 2024 08:29. .

The phrase "cherry blossom" can evoke various meanings for different people when they bloom. Is that special someone who once walked with you along a path adorned with cherry blossoms still by your side? Do the memories of trying to catch the falling petals still linger? It's not just the beauty of the flower that makes you pause. The blooming cherry blossoms bring back memories from 10 or 20 years ago, rekindling the feelings and faces of those times. Each cherry blossom holds countless memories and meanings, perhaps even more than the number of blossoms on the trees.



It makes us wonder what cherry blossoms mean to the poet introduced here today. He says the "sorrow of the year" vanishes as the cherry blossoms wither. This implies that each year brings its own cherry blossoms and corresponding sorrow and that he will mourn the sorrow of the coming year. The poet grieved continuously as the cherry blossoms fell. What might have caused such profound sorrow for the poet with each falling blossom? Perhaps those fallen blossoms carried everything the poet cherished: dreams, youth, memories—everything he missed. I would like to dedicate this poem to all the precious things that have come and gone.



