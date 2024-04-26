Ukraine uses ATACMS in Crimea. April. 26, 2024 08:06. by 이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a long-range missile system, has already been delivered to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with the Russian army. This system, capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away, reaching deeper into occupied Ukraine, has been used twice in recent weeks, marking a significant shift in Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian forces.



Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, confirmed during a briefing that a substantial number of ATACMS missiles had been sent to Ukraine, with plans for further shipments. The New York Times reported that these missiles were covertly transported to Ukraine and used for the first time on April 17 against a Russian airfield in Crimea, followed by another strike on Tuesday targeting Russian forces in Berdyansk.



This new version of ATACMS boasts twice the target range of the older version supplied by the U.S. in September 2023. Ukraine had been pressing for these upgraded missiles, although the U.S. initially declined due to concerns that they might be used to target mainland Russia.



However, a shift occurred after confirmation that North Korea had supplied weapons to Russia. Sullivan stated that Washington had verified Moscow's acquisition of long-range ballistic missiles from other nations, particularly North Korea, and their deployment in Ukraine, not only against military targets but also civilian populations. Ukrainian authorities pledged to use these missiles exclusively within regions occupied by Russian forces.



Initially, the Pentagon harbored reservations about supplying new long-range missiles to Ukraine, fearing potential implications for U.S. missile defense capabilities. The New York Times reported that the U.S. military would reduce missile exports to other nations and ramp up production of ATACMS missiles manufactured by Lockheed Martin.



The approved U.S. aid package for Ukraine, passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday, represents further support. President Joe Biden swiftly signed the bill into law on Wednesday, announcing that shipments of military supplies, including a $1 billion aid package comprising rockets and armored vehicles, would commence within hours.



