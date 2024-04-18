Kim Ha-seong hits a three-run home run. April. 18, 2024 07:49. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

San Diego Padres’ Kim Ha-seong led his side to a 6-3 victory with his third home run of the season. On Tuesday, he played as the fifth hitter and shortstop during a Major League Baseball (MLB) visit to Milwaukee, hitting a three-run home run from his first at-bat, propelling his team into the lead.



Kim stepped up to the plate at the top of the first inning, with the team leading 1-0, one out, and runners on second and third base. On the second pitch, he connected with a high cutter from opposing starting pitcher Wade Miley. The resulting hit, described by local broadcasters as "like a rocket," traveled 116 meters at 163 km/h and struck the left foul pole, marking his third home run of the season and 39th overall. Kim concluded the day's game with one hit and one walk (intentional walk) in 3 at-bats.



Interestingly, since Kim changed his gloves, his performance has notably improved. At the beginning of the season, he used a Rawlings glove with a 'gold label,' indicating it was the National League Utility Category Gold Glove winner last year. However, with his error count rising from 7 in 157 games last season to 4 in 17 games this season, he returned to using the glove he used last year. Wearing the old glove, he recorded an OPS (on-base percentage + slugging power) of 1.357 in the last three games. An OPS exceeding 0.900 is considered a grade A record, highlighting Kim's improved performance with his old glove.



