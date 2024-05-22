Samsung names new chief for semiconductor business. May. 22, 2024 07:56. by 변종국 bjk@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has unexpectedly replaced the head of its semiconductor (DS) division with Jeon Young-hyun, head of its future business planning division. Amid fierce battles in the semiconductor market during the era of artificial intelligence (AI), the company has expressed its intention to reform through strategic personnel appointments to regain technological leadership.



Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that it would appoint former Vice Chairman Jeon Young-hyun as the new head of the DS Division and President Gyeong Gye-hyeon, the existing head of the DS Division, as the head of the Future Business Planning Department. The two heads swapped positions, and the head of the DS Division was also upgraded from president to vice president. Through this reshuffling, Samsung Electronics has transitioned from a 'two-top' system to a 'three-top' system, with Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee, head of the Device Experience (DX) Division, and Jeong Hyun-ho, head of the Business Support TF.



Former Vice Chairman Jeon, originally from LG Semiconductor, joined Samsung Electronics' memory division in 2000 and served as head of the memory division (president) in 2014, leading the 'semiconductor legend.' After moving to CEO of Samsung SDI in 2017, he pioneered the electric vehicle battery business. He led the group's core businesses, including being appointed as the first head of the newly established future business planning team last year.



“The former Vice Chairman played a key role in growing Samsung Electronics’ memory semiconductor and battery business to the highest level in the world," Samsung Electronics stated. "We expect him to overcome the semiconductor crisis with his abundant management know-how.”



