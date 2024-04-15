US Olympic track uniforms spark debate.
April. 15, 2024 08:12.
by 서경완 .
Nike revealed Team USA’s track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Games on Thursday. The women’s kit on the right is drawing criticism for being excessively revealing, to the extent of exposing the pelvis. (Source: X of CITIUS MAG)
