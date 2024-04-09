Seven Korean restaurants ranked in New York Times’ 100 Best. April. 09, 2024 07:33. by 김보라 기자 purple@donga.com.

Seven Korean restaurants were included in the New York Times’ ‘100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2024’. On Sunday local time, the NYT published a ranking of restaurants in New York City, in which the Korean restaurant ‘Atomix’ was ranked fourth place. The restaurant was known for its attempts to introduce new ingredients, such as mugwort collected locally in the United States, and featuring ceramics and chopsticks as tableware to provide a Korean atmosphere.



Atomix, a culinary gem, is the brainchild of chef Park Jung-hyun, a graduate of Kyung Hee University's culinary arts department, and his wife Park Jung-eun. Their culinary prowess has been recognized with Atomix being selected as a Michelin 2-star restaurant every year from 2018 to 2023. Chef Park's success story continues with Atoboy, another Korean restaurant that made it to the list, a testament to his culinary mastery.



Two other Korean restaurants, ‘Jeju Noodle Bar’ and ‘Atoboy,’ were ranked 16th and 30th, respectively. The NYT praised the ‘mushroom ramyeon’ sold at Jeju Noodle Bar, calling it “a great meal.” Atoboy was also lauded as a place to savor elaborate Korean multi-course meals.



Okdongsik (40th), Yoon Haeundae Galbi (52nd), Oijimi (77th), and Mapo Korean BBQ (91st) were also ranked in the top 100. Atoboy, Okdongsik, and Oijimi entered the list of top 100 restaurants for the first time this year.



