Medical trainee community divided on negotiating with Pres. Yoon. April. 06, 2024 07:52. by 이지운 기자, 고도예 기자 easy@donga.com.

Within the medical trainee community, reports emerged of a statement calling for the impeachment of their current representative leader following his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday. The statement highlighted concerns about the leader's unilateral decision-making without prior discussion with medical interns and residents.



On Friday, sources within the medical community revealed the online circulation of a document titled "Statement Requesting Impeachment of President Park Dan" of the Korean Intern Resident Association among medical trainees. Allegedly representing trainees in training hospitals, the statement's author criticized Park for proceeding with a meeting with President Yoon without prior agreement, threatening impeachment if a majority of resigned trainees concur. The author accused Park of withholding details about the meeting and failing to inform them of the subject for an all-member vote, citing a breach of their right to information.



Meanwhile, the Korean government declared its commitment to ongoing dialogue with the medical community. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, speaking at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting, emphasized the government's intention to maintain communication with medical trainees while adhering to steadfast principles. Han also announced government support for training fees for medical interns and residents. He proposed lowering the legal cap for medical trainees' working hours, which are currently set at 80 hours per week.



