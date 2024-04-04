Verbal attacks dominate April general election campaigns. April. 04, 2024 07:50. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

As the April 10 general elections approach in South Korea, criticism has intensified against interim People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung for their unfiltered and often inflammatory remarks aimed at rallying support. The discourse around sound competition over viable policies to address economic livelihoods appears conspicuously absent within both ruling and opposition camps. Additionally, both parties face backlash for the excessive issuance of hastily crafted campaign promises that often amount to little more than indiscriminate distribution of funds.



During a campaign rally in Chuncheon on Wednesday, Han launched a scathing attack on Lee, citing his association with Ilbe, a far-right-leaning online community. "Today, Lee accused the People Power Party of responsibility for the April 3 Jeju massacre. However, the truth is that individuals like Lee, with ties to Ilbe, have been politically exploiting the tragedy of Jeju," Han asserted. On Tuesday, Han took aim at Cho Guk, leader of the Nation Renovation Party, condemning him as "extremely pathetic," adding, "Even gangsters do not resort to such feeble excuses." Han didn't shy away from labeling Democratic Party candidates as "rubbish extremists."



Meanwhile, at a campaign rally in Changwon on Wednesday, Lee Jae-myung lambasted the incumbent administration's economic policies, denouncing them as "utterly pitiful." Just a day prior, Lee sparked controversy by referring to Na Gyung-won, a PPP candidate, as "Nabe," a portmanteau of Na's surname and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's, as well as a Japanese word for saucepan. This seemingly misogynistic remark drew sharp criticism. Some fervent Democratic Party supporters distributed a promotional leaflet targeting Na with the slogan, "A saucepan should be stomped," leading to accusations of misogyny.



Commenting on the escalating verbal attacks and lack of substantive discourse, Cho Jin-man, a professor of political science at Duksung Women's University, remarked, "Candidates have failed to articulate a clear vision as potential majority parties. Leaders of both the ruling and opposition factions are leading the charge in verbally attacking their counterparts, invoking doomsday scenarios if the opposing party gains the majority in the National Assembly. The general elections are veering off course, relying solely on verbal sparring to secure votes."



한국어