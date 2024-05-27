Manchester United win FA Cup final over Manchester City. May. 27, 2024 08:01. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Manchester United secured a victory over local rival Manchester City, propelling them to the top of the Football Association (FA) Cup for the first time in eight years.



In the 2023-2024 season's FA Cup final, held at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Friday, Manchester United triumphed over Manchester City with a scoreline of 2-1. This victory marked a significant turnaround for Manchester United, which had suffered a 1-2 defeat against Manchester City in the previous season's FA Cup final. With this win, Manchester United secured their 13th FA Cup trophy, breaking an eight-year drought since their last victory in the 2015-2016 season.



Manchester City, having clinched their fourth consecutive league title in the English Premier League (EPL) for the first time this season, aimed to achieve a historic feat by winning both the league and the FA Cup simultaneously for two consecutive years. However, Manchester United emerged victorious and prevented them from achieving this milestone.



Despite uncertainty about participating in next season's European club competitions due to their 8th-place finish in the EPL, Manchester United secured their place in the UEFA Europa League by winning the FA Cup. This achievement came as a relief for the team, especially after their lowest-ever league ranking. The Europa League serves as the next tier of European club competition after the UEFA Champions League. In the EPL, teams that haven't qualified for the Champions League earn eligibility for the Europa League based on their league standings or by winning the FA Cup. Alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, who finished 5th in the EPL this season, will also compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.



