SEVENTEEN holds concert at Nissan Stadium in Japan. May. 27, 2024 08:00. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

SEVENTEEN held a 'FOLLOW AGAIN TO JAPAN' concert at Nissan Stadium in Japan on Friday and Saturday. This marks the second time a Korean singer has held a solo concert at Nissan Stadium, one of Japan's largest venues, following TVXQ.



According to the entertainment company Pledis Entertainment, since March, the concert will be the final event of SEVENTEEN's encore tour in Japan and Korea. Nissan Stadium, Japan's largest venue with a capacity of about 70,000 people, previously hosted concerts by TVXQ in 2013 and 2018.



“When we performed at Yokohama Arena in 2018, we said, ‘Let's work harder and perform at Nissan Stadium later,’ and it feels good to make memories at this meaningful venue today,” said SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan in his closing remarks. The performance was broadcast live in Japanese movie theaters and via live stream.



