A documentary film on Sewol tragedy released next month. March. 28, 2024 07:28. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Would any word exist to express the decade of the bereaved families of the Sewol tragedy? “Time of the Wind, a documentary film that depicts the past ten years of the bereaved families of the victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry, is scheduled for release on April 3. Footage by Moon Jong-taek, who lost his daughter, Ji-seong, was used. The film is the first one that bereaved families made of the tragedy.



The movie begins with a panoramic view of Danwon High School in Ansan when cherry blossoms are in full bloom. The image brings tears to viewers, knowing the students’ fate of losing all that is to come, including spring and the students. Moon calmly begins the narration. He captures all the footage by following all the places the families visited over the last decade when they gathered at Danwon High School after hearing the news of the accident on April 16, 2014, to Paengmok Port in Jindo County, South Jeolla Province, the National Assembly, Gwanghwamun, and the Blue House. Some of the videos swayed as if they were taken on a ship.



The film was based on video footage from Moon, who has been recording the families' daily lives almost every day since August 2014. He also runs the YouTube channel 416TV, which records videos of the families. He owns video data of 50 terabytes. Moon directed the film with documentary director Kim Hwan-tae.



“You need to watch and hear the movie with your heart. We hope it will be viewed by many young people who are not familiar with the Sewol Ferry tragedy,” said Moon in a press conference held on Tuesday. "I believe the film itself would be a success if viewers come to realize what the nation does in times of crisis and what we should do as individuals."



한국어