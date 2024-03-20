KTSSM-I to be deployed this year to counter N. Korean artillery guns. March. 20, 2024 07:59. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The South Korean military is deploying the Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM-I) within this year. This weapon is capable of penetrating North Korean underground tunnels to destroy long-range artillery hidden inside the tunnels. Joint government-level Nuclear Umbrella Operation Simulations (TTS·Table-Top Simulation) between South Korea and the United States will also continue this year following last year's exercises, based on scenarios of potential North Korean nuclear weapon use.



On Tuesday, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense announced its '2024 Major Policy Implementation Plan'. The KTSSM-I, whose technical development was completed in January 2020, will be deployed this year following quality certification tests conducted last year. The weapon's development began after North Korea shelled Yeonpyeong Island with artillery in November 2010. It boasts a range of approximately 180 km and can penetrate underground depths of several meters. With precision allowing for strikes within a 1 to 2-meter error range, the missile system is expected to be the key weapon in South Korea's preemptive strike capabilities.



The Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (L-SAM), dubbed the 'Korean version of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense),' will also complete development this year. L-SAM, a crucial component of South Korea's Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system, intercepts North Korean missiles in the air (interception altitude 40-70 km). Alongside existing systems like the Patriot (PAC-3), Cheongung (Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile·M-SAM), and the U.S. Forces' THAAD, it will form part of a multi-layered defense network protecting the capital area and key facilities. This enhances the density of anti-North Korean interception capabilities. Furthermore, performance enhancements for the mainstay fighter of the South Korean Air Force, the F-15K, for precision strikes against North Korea will also commence this year.



In response to the escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, Strategic Command Headquarters, the 'Control Tower' overseeing the Korean-style 3-axis system, will be established in the latter half of this year. The strategic command is expected to be located in the Namtaeryeong area of Gwanak-gu, Seoul, which is the premises of the Capital Defense Command.



