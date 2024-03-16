A message from the officiant. March. 16, 2024 07:47. .

In March, college campuses come alive with vibrant greenery and the cheerful presence of students. The delightful chatter of students, akin to chirping birds, fills the air and brings joy. Particularly uplifting are conversations about love and dating, as March is a time brimming with excitement for young hearts—from yearnings for romance to crushes on others. In this ideal month for love, the following love poem is sure to resonate with those who cherish love in its purest form.



This poem never mentions 'love' explicitly. Instead, it depicts an elderly couple sharing tender moments and exchanging heartfelt glances by the poet old enough to officiate at a wedding. While not a grand or eye-catching gesture, the poet finds the essence of love in this simple interaction—warm gazes and mutual accommodation. The effortless, un-self-conscious love demonstrated by the old couple throughout their lives, without needing to question it, would be the greatest human achievement ever. No wealth or power can surpass their envy-inducing love.



