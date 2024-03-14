Ohtani sends love to Korean fans with a ‘finger heart’ gesture. March. 14, 2024 07:55. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

When MLB teams kicked off spring training in mid-February, one of the most talked-about issues was whether the “superstar” Shohei Ohtani would be ready for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season opener. Ohtani had undergone right elbow surgery the previous September. Having signed a hefty 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers at the end of last season, Ohtani expressed his determination to play in the opening game as the designated hitter.



Giving a warm greeting to his Korean fans ahead of the MLB season opener in Seoul next week, Ohtani shared a photo on his Instagram on Wednesday. The picture featured him making a finger heart with a smiling face and a Korean flag emoji. The MLB regular season begins with the opening two-game “Seoul” series between the Dodgers and San Diego at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on April 20 and 21. Following this series, the 30-team league will embark on a 162-game campaign. Ohtani had previously represented Japan at the World Youth Baseball Championship in Seoul in September 2012 when he was 18. The Dodgers and San Diego players are set to arrive in South Korea on Friday.



Putting concerns about his injury to rest, Ohtani showcased his batting skills in an MLB exhibition game. On Wednesday, he batted second in the lineup against San Francisco, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Opening the game with singles in the first and third innings, Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth. In the exhibition games, Ohtani boasts an impressive .570 batting average (11-for-19) with two home runs and nine RBIs, resulting in a staggering OPS of 1.705. Ohtani led both leagues with a 1.066 OPS in the regular season last year.



