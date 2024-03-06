Cho Kuk forms alliance with Democratic Party for general elections. March. 06, 2024 07:51. by 윤명진 기자, 유채연 기자 mjlight@donga.com.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and National Innovation Party leader Cho Kuk effectively formalized their election alliance on Tuesday, rallying under the banner of the "Anti-Yoon (Anti-Yoon Suk Yeol) Front" for the upcoming general elections. "Let's together end the tyranny of the Yoon Seok-yeol regime," urged Lee, while Cho declared to fight to end the Yoon Seok-yeol regime and the prosecutorial dictatorship. In response, the People Power Party criticized, "After all, Lee is only bent on erecting a protective shield for himself."



"All political forces opposing and seeking to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol regime in this general election must unite their strength. Among them, the National Innovation Party is with us," Lee said when meeting with Cho at the National Assembly. "I hope everyone will unite and come together on one front to end the tyranny of the Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which is a national task." Shin Jang-sik, the spokesperson for the National Innovation Party, said that Lee also urged to "win together" during a private meeting with Cho.



"The Democratic Party and the National Innovation Party consider themselves comrades who will jointly overcome the current challenges facing South Korea. The Democratic Party aims to bring disappointed moderates and rational conservatives under its umbrella, forming a one-on-one competition in constituencies to secure victory,” Cho said. "Only by cooperating this way can we wade through the heavy currents of ‘Yoon Suk Yeol' and 'prosecutorial dictatorship' in the general elections.”



"We will launch campaigns such as 'Early Termination of Prosecutorial Dictatorship' and 'Bring Kim Kun Hee (President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife) to Court' to mobilize all progressive and democratic voters to go to the polls,” Cho added.



In response, Park Jeong-ha, a senior spokesperson for the People Power Party, criticized, "Cho Kuk, who was sentenced to two years in prison for charges of his children's college admissions fraud and covering up the Blue House inspection, has a record closely intertwined with Lee Jae-myung’s," question, "Do they think the National Assembly can become a refuge for criminals?"



