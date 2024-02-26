Steven Yeun claims SAG Award for his stellar performance in 'BEEF'. February. 26, 2024 07:55. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun won the Best Actor award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in recognition of his excellent performance in the Netflix series “BEEF” following the winning of the Best Male Actor award in the other three major awards ceremonies - the Golden Globes, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards this year.



Yeun was honored with the Best Actor award in films and TV shows in the 30th SAG ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). Ali Wong, another “BEEF” character, also won acclaim as the Best Actress in the same category.



Giving thanks to his family and the “BEEF” crew, Yeun also expressed his gratitude toward his acting coach Deb Aquila, saying, “Whenever we would work on something, I just be like, 'No, you don't get it.' It's like this specific Korean thing that I'm talking about. And God bless her. She was like, 'No, honey, that's what we all go through.' And that was so important to me.”



Directed and written by Korean-American director Lee Sung-jin, “BEEF” stars Steven Yeun and other Korean American actors. This black comedy drama portrays the main characters going through the aftermath of a road rage incident. In appreciation of its actors’ outstanding performance and remarkable artistic value, it not only received as many as eight awards, including the Best Limited Series and Best Director awards in the prestigious Emmy Awards, but also garnered three and four titles in the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, respectively.



한국어