Ryu Hyun-jin to return to Hanwha to become KBO's highest-paid player. February. 21, 2024 07:39. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

South Korean pitcher 'Ryu Hyun-jin,' also known as the 'Korean Monster,' is donning his orange Hanwha uniform once again in 12 years. It was announced on Tuesday that Hanwha Eagles, a professional baseball team from South Korea, has reached a four-year contract agreement worth a record-breaking 17 billion Korean won with Ryu Hyun-jin, who has decided to return home to the Korean domestic league. The Hanwha Eagles will officially announce his return as they finalize the detailed terms of the contract.



Ryu, who signed a four-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020, became a free agent after the end of last season. "There is significant interest from MLB teams in Ryu Hyun-jin," Scott Boras, Ryu's agent, said during last year's MLB Winter Meetings.



Although destinations such as Boston, Baltimore, San Diego, and San Francisco were mentioned, there was no contract news even after all 30 MLB teams entered spring training. Meanwhile, the Hanwha Eagles actively pursued a 'wooing operation,' successfully swaying Ryu's decision. Currently preparing for the season in Korea, he is scheduled to join the team in Okinawa, Japan, where the Hanwha Eagles have set up their second spring camp.



