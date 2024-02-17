Son Heung-min to face Hwang Hee-chan in EPL. February. 17, 2024 07:36. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) and Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton), who have returned to their respective teams after the Asian Cup, are set to face each other.



Tottenham and Wolverhampton are scheduled to face each other at midnight on Sunday in the 25th round of the 2023-2024 English Premier League (EPL) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, which is Tottenham's home ground. In this season's EPL, Son Heung-min holds the 4th position with 12 goals (six assists), while Hwang Hee-chan stands in 7th place with 10 goals. Son and Hwang play pivotal roles in their team's offense, making their performance crucial for their respective teams, especially after a long absence.





Son Heung-min made a comeback as a substitute in the game against Brighton on Sunday, his first appearance after the Asian Cup. He played a crucial role by assisting Brennan Johnson's winning goal just before the end of the game. Tottenham emerged victorious with a score of 2-1, and Son Heung-min attained goal involvement (two goals, two assists) in four consecutive league games. On the same day, Hwang Hee-chan was omitted from the roster for the game against Brentford.



If Son and Hwang play side by side, it will be their second matchup this season. The two faced each other for the first time on November 11 last year, playing the full duration of the match without recording any scoring contributions. Wolverhampton secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in that encounter.

