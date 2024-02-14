Busy schedules and financial burdens keep young people from going to hospitals. February. 14, 2024 07:54. .

Yoon Joo-hyeon, a 25-year-old who has delayed college graduation and is currently working as an intern, recently battled illness without seeking medical help due to late working hours and financial constraints. Having fallen ill three weeks ago, Yoon opted for over-the-counter cold medication from a convenience store, enduring a week of sickness.



A report by the National Youth Policy Institute reveals that 40 percent of young individuals neglect medical care when unwell, citing business or financial limitations as primary reasons.



Out of 4,000 respondents aged 19 to 34, 41.6 percent admitted to forgoing hospital visits within a year despite illness. The top reason, mentioned by 47.1 percent, was lack of time, followed by high medical costs at 33.7 percent and reliance on non-prescription medication from pharmacies at 9.3 percent.



Furthermore, 52.9 percent acknowledged not undergoing health check-ups in the past year, including visits to hospitals, health centers, or local facilities. Researchers stress the need to promote youth health check-ups and establish financial assistance measures for economically vulnerable youths.



