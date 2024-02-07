Director Celine Song interviewed for her latest movie ‘Past Lives’. February. 07, 2024 07:34. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

’Past Lives’ is Korean not on the surface, but the movie is deeply imbued with the philosophy and ideology that is uniquely Korean. That is probably because of my experiences growing up in the country until I was 12, which naturally rubbed off on my work.”



Celine Song, director of the debut film 'Past Lives,' smiled brightly as she discussed being nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards with her film. In an online meeting with Korean media on Tuesday, Song expressed disbelief at the recognition.



"The word ‘inyeon’ (meaning 'fate' in Korean) is familiar to everyone in Korea, but most people in the rest of the world don't know it well," she said. "I'm happy to see many audiences understand, accept, and feel the meaning of the word." The movie ‘Past Lives’ depicts the reunion of two individuals who spent their childhood together in Korea, meeting again in New York City after 20 years and reflecting on the meaning of life and fate. The film is set to release in Korea on March 6.



Song attributed the success of ‘Past Lives’ to the path paved by another Korean film, ‘Parasite’ (2019). "Although 'Parasite' is a Korean-language film, winning awards (at the Academy) opened up the pathway for subtitled films to be widely viewed by the public," she explained.



"The identity as an immigrant does not necessarily have to be linked with Korean elements," Song said regarding the recognition of content created by Korean-Americans, such as ‘Past Lives’ and the recent Netflix hit ‘Beef.' "Moving through time, different zones, and spaces is an experience anyone can be exposed to."



한국어