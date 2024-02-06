The University of Oxford teaches Korean dialects. February. 06, 2024 07:45. clearlee@donga.com.

With the rising popularity of the South Korean culture, the University of Oxford in the U.K. launched the Hallyu Academy, which teaches the Korean language and culture to the general public.



According to the Korean Education Centre U.K., the University of Oxford held the entrance ceremony of the first U.K. Hallyu Academy program on Sunday (local time). The program will be run by the university and sponsored by the Korean Education Centre U.K., and introduce the Korean language and culture through a metaverse platform for the next 10 weeks.



Dozens of British citizens, ranging from middle school students to teachers, signed up for the program. While the program will be delivered virtually, the offline entrance exam held on the university campus was attended by over 20 students.



The program will deal with various areas of the South Korean culture, from K-pop to K-drama, food, and movies, that are popular among students. Korean history and key historical figures, including Queen Seondeok and King Sejong, will also be taught, as well as the unique characteristics of the Korean language, such as regional dialects and formal and informal speech.



