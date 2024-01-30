HD HHI’s HiMSEN engine production reaches 15,000 units. January. 30, 2024 07:47. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ production of HiMSEN engines, which were developed independently with South Korea’s technologies for the first time, reached 15,000 units in accumulation.



The South Korean company announced on Monday that the 15,000th HiMSEN engine produced on the day will be installed on a container ship of Mediterranean Shipping Company of Switzerland, which is currently being constructed by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in Jiangsu, China. The four-stroke engine was developed with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ own technologies in August 2000 after over ten years of research. All South Korean engine manufacturers used to produce under licenses from foreign companies before the development of HiMSEN engines. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been manufacturing and applying its engines in the medium-sized engine category since 2011.



HiMSEN engines are currently being exported to over 60 countries, accounting for 35 percent of the global medium-speed engine market for ships as the market leader. Its production volume has risen since the first four units in 2001, reaching a total of 5,000 units produced in accumulation in 2011 and 10,000 units in March 2016. The company plans to produce over 1,000 units this year with a backlog of over 2,700 orders.



“HiMSEN engines are rated highly not only in the domestic market but worldwide,” said Han Joo-seok, the head of the company’s Engines and Machinery Business Division. “Our company will continue to do our best to develop environment-friendly engines and improve product quality.”



