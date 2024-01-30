Kim Jong Un: Speed is key to nuclear submarine construction. January. 30, 2024 07:47. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korean state media announced on Monday that North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un reached an “important conclusion” on the execution plan for the nuclear-powered submarine construction project on Sunday. Three years after the announcement of the development of a nuclear-powered submarine in 2021, there is a possibility that specific construction plans and schedules have been confirmed. Nuclear-powered submarines, powered by nuclear energy rather than conventional (diesel), can carry many nuclear missiles. With these missiles, they are capable of not only a nuclear surprise strike but also a second strike (nuclear retaliation), earning them the title of the ‘final version’ of nuclear weapons. The ability to carry out operations is greatly improved, as they can operate underwater for up to three months or more without floating on the water.



“Chairman Kim discussed issues related to the project to build nuclear-powered (propulsion) submarines and other new ships, revealed immediate tasks to be performed by relevant sectors and national countermeasures, and provided important conclusions on how to implement them,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. "The nuclear armament of the Navy is an urgent task of the times. It is a core demand for building a national nuclear strategic force."



Previously, Chairman Kim unveiled the first tactical nuclear attack submarine, the Kim Gun Ok Hero Ship, in September of last year. However, since this new submarine did not possess a nuclear propulsion system in the true sense of the word, “I should introduce an advanced power system.” This time, North Korea is expected to earnestly engage in the construction of nuclear-powered submarines, having made an ‘important decision’ regarding them,” Kim said, hinting at a plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine. In particular, with Russian President Vladimir Putin highly likely to visit North Korea in the near future, some predict that Kim will request small nuclear reactor technology for nuclear-powered submarines from Russia in exchange for the provision of large-scale weapons.



On Sunday, Chairman Kim observed the ‘Fire Arrow-3-31 Type test launch,’ a new submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM).



