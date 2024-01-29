Former DP lawmakers join forces amid new parties competition. January. 29, 2024 07:46. empty@donga.com.

The "New Future Party” led by former Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Nak-yon, and the “Grand Future Coalition Party” founded by a group of ex-DP lawmakers - Lee Won-wook, Kim Jong-min, and Cho Eung-cheon – declared that they would merge into a new single party on Sunday. Given that the merger of Lee Jun-seok's "New Reform Party” and independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja's "Hope of Korea Party” was announced earlier, at least mid-sized "tents” were set up among the opposing parties. As the integration of such new parties has occurred on individual levels, competition will only get fiercer for a leading position among the new parties.



Grand Future Coalition Party Co-leader Park Won-seok and New Future Party’s spokesperson Shin Kyoung-min held a press conference at the National Assembly that the two parties agreed to unite to fight against the established, achieve political innovation, and ensure social reform and transformation for the future according to the public’s expectations. The tentatively named “Future Reform Party” will hold an inauguration ceremony to complete the procedures next Sunday.



Meanwhile, there are still obstacles to discussions over a big tent. On the same day, New Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok showed discontent with the tentative name of the “Future Reform Party” on Facebook. “They try to borrow the name of this Chinese restaurant (New Reform Party), which has just opened recently because it has increasingly gained fame,” Lee said. “Shame on free riders on the subway whatsoever.” In response, former DP leader Lee Nak-yon wrote on Facebook, “The party is tentatively named ‘Future Reform Party,’ but we will determine an official name based on a public naming contest later.”



한국어