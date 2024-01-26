Kim Jong Un admits his nation's lack of basic necessities. January. 26, 2024 07:49. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

In a recent meeting of the North Korean Workers' Party, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged not being able to provide even the most basic necessities such as food, groceries, and consumer goods to residents, calling it a “severe political issue that the party and the government cannot afford to ignore.” This admission of the breakdown of local distribution systems comes amidst growing discontent among residents outside Pyongyang due to severe food shortages, and pundits say Kim apparently intends to pass the buck to other high-ranking officials of the Workers’ Party.



According to the Korean Central News Agency, in the central committee meetings of the Workers’ Party on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim Jong Un ordered military mobilization for the “Local Development 20 x 10” initiative aimed at improving regional economies, stressing that the local economies are in such a disappointing state lacking even the most rudimentary conditions.



According to government sources, around 70-80% of residents reportedly did not receive proper food distribution in some North Korean regions last year. The prices of essential goods, including rice, which had temporarily stabilized since September, rose again this year, intensifying dissatisfaction among marginalized residents. Meanwhile, North Korea claimed to have conducted a test launch of the new strategic cruise missile 'Bukhwasal-3-31,' fueling tensions in the situation. This missile provocation comes at a significant cost, costing millions of dollars for each launch. Despite the reported economic struggles, there are indications of increased luxury imports for the ruling elite, such as Kim Jong Un showcasing a new Mercedes-Benz recently.



