Pres. Yoon's perception of cabinet and ruling party must change. January. 24, 2024 07:46.

The apparent public clash between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Han Dong-hoon, the chairman of the emergency steering committee at the ruling People Power Party (PPP), entered its third day to take a turn into reconciliation. In a seemingly conciliatory gesture, Chairman Han visited the site of the Seocheon fire in North Chungcheong Province, aligning with President Yoon's visit to the area. After their meeting, Chairman Han said, "I have deep respect and trust for the president,” in an apparent move to water down the controversy arising from their internal clash within the PPP that occurred with the general elections only three months ahead.



It remains unclear whether the differences in views between the two, who were considered part of the same political community, have been resolved. Moreover, the fundamental issue of the 'Kim Keon-hee risk' solution has not been clarified, making it difficult to predict the future. The President's actions must be carefully examined, whether aimed at reconciliation or escalation, in sending his chief of staff to demand Chairman Han's resignation. Chairman Han was put in charge of the emergency steering committee by the pro-Yoon lawmakers of the ruling party merely four months before the April general elections, and it would take a substantial rationale to demand a resignation.



The Presidential Office explained that they felt betrayed by Chairman Han's comments regarding First Lady Kim. While it might be understood personally for the president, it is questionable if the general public would find the reasons behind the conflict acceptable. The April general elections, entrusted to Chairman Han to drive a difference for the ruling party, will inevitably have a decisive impact on the remaining three years of President Yoon’s term. And that was why many were confused, as this crucial fact seems to have been forgotten by the president and his advisers in Yongsan.



There were many calls for Chairman Han to correct the vertical relationship within the ruling party. However, it was confirmed over the weekend that the president's thoughts had not changed. Whether due to the belief that the party leader should follow the president's instructions or the 20-year personal relationship with Chairman Han, the president felt he could decide the fate of the ruling party's top figure. This distorted perception also played a role in the process of the previous party leaders, Lee Joon-seok and Kim Gi-hyeon, stepping down. Astonishingly, this pattern has repeated for the third time in less than two years of the president's term.



The president must exercise political power that respects and utilizes the ruling party. The ruling party sometimes plays a balancing and emergency role during unexpected moments. Only when the president can effectively dissent and oppositions, can he take one step closer to public sentiment. However, this essential function of politics has been debilitated under the President Yoon administration. While President Yoon and Chairman Han created a scene of reconciliation yesterday, the issue of the First Lady is bound to resurface one day. The emphasis should be on finding an accurate solution rather than rushing for reconciliation, and the process should involve dovetailed cooperation between the president and the ruling party instead of Yongsan’s dictating.



