President Yoon and Han collide over ‘Kim Keon-hee risk’. January. 23, 2024 08:06. .

Han Dong-hoon, the head of the emergency response committee of the People Power Party, said on Monday that he could not reveal details as he refused the resignation request in response to reporters’ questions on the presidential office’s request for his resignation and whether the office interfered with the party affairs. Han admitted that he received President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request for his resignation about how to address the scandal surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s luxury bag during a Sunday meeting with Chief of Staff to the President Lee Kwan-seop. “I understand that my term in office will extend after the general elections,” said Han, emphasizing his determination to perform duties as the head of the committee. The presidential office, which said they wouldn’t get involved with Han's future position, stayed quiet on Monday, and President Yoon canceled his planned attendance in a discussion on people’s livelihoods.



It is incomprehensible that President Yoon requested the resignation of the head of the ruling party's emergency response committee less than 80 days before the April 10 general elections. It went too far, even considering the unpredictive and ever-changing nature of South Korean politics, that the president tried to protect his family by taking such an aggressive measure when it is clear how the scandal surrounding the First Lady should be addressed. Given the extremity of the president’s request, some ruling party members said Han might have exaggerated the presidential office’s expression‎ of disappointment and complaint. Some even say it is a pre-planned scenario to bring the effects of a head-on collision and dramatic resolution as conflicts are unavoidable to address the First Lady risk.



While how the issue will unfold remains to be seen, the political landscape of the ruling party will change significantly depending on how the collision is resolved. If the situation worsens, the ruling party will face a chaotic division before the general elections. Meanwhile, based on the results, a fundamental change can be made to the relations between the party and the government. President Yoon has been showing off his dominance over the party by removing some ruling party figures that went against him. This is the third time that the president has had conflicts with the party leadership, following former leaders Lee Jun-seok and Kim Gi-hyeon. It seems like Han is facing the pressure head-on. It will be an opportunity for him to build an independent image, away from President Yoon’s puppet. However, conflicts with the pro-Yoon figures and a potential division within the party are inevitable.



The key to resolving the current situation is in President Yoon’s hands. He should not let his family issue affect national matters. It is a priority that the First Lady herself explains the details of the scandal and sincerely apologizes. There would be other scandals in the future, but it is a responsibility to be borne. The president and the ruling party cannot escape the current swampy situation without facing the scandal, and such a humble attitude will soften the public sentiment. Neither politics nor power can win against public sentiment.



