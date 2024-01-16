The power of partnership. January. 16, 2024 07:32. .

There's something special about the Manet/Degas exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York that also attracts those who may not consider themselves experts, compelling them to revisit it repeatedly. This is because it focuses on the friendship and sometimes antagonistic ‘frenemy’ relationship between the two painters from affluent backgrounds, with an age difference of two years. After they met by chance at the Louvre in Paris in their late 20s, they maintained their friendship for two decades.



Above all, what struck me was that they could take one step further and grow together through their relationship. It made me recognize the power of partnership. This is perhaps why visitors gravitated toward the Manet/Degas exhibition. Although they resisted being labeled as impressionists, the presence of each other stimulated them to experiment, marking the beginning of the transition from realism to impressionism.



There are numerous examples that highlight the power of partnerships. The Manet/Degas exhibition itself was made possible through the joint efforts of the Musée d'Orsay in France and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Half of the 160 works on display originated from both the Orsay and the MET, with each institution lending pieces to the other. Notably, Manet's masterpiece, Olympia, was showcased for the first time in the United States.



I felt the power of partnerships when I met Choi Soon-won, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who received the Inchon Award last year for his work in quantum science in his 30s. Despite being a theoretical physicist, he is equally recognized for his contributions to experimental physics. When I asked about this dual focus, he explained, “Because I'm close to experimental physicists.” He elaborated, emphasizing that sharing ideas he is curious about with experimental physicists often leads to discoveries. One of Dr. Choi's notable achievements was a paper, which I would like to refer to as an 'art piece,' that adorned the cover of Nature during his doctoral studies. This paper materialized an idea that flashed through his mind and was written in a 48-hour collaborative effort with his labmate, Assistant Professor Choi Joon-hee at Stanford University.



The list of partnership success stories is endless, from Apple and Microsoft (MS), currently vying for the world's highest market capitalization crown, to Google and OpenAI. The founders of these companies initially began based on their relationships with neighborhood friends and schoolmates. The lesson is that you can reach your dreams faster by embracing the relationships that grow along with your natural talent.



Unfortunately, partnerships are becoming increasingly difficult to find in various aspects of life, from personal relationships to politics. Not only in Korea but also in the U.S., unconditional hate prevails in political, gender, LGBTQ, and generational conflicts. Examples of mutual recognition leading to collaboration and growth are hard to come by, overshadowed by conflicts that impose enormous costs on us. Reflecting on Manet and Degas, who held opposing political preferences, let's strive to embrace each other despite our differences in the new year.



