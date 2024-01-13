Barcelona and Real Madrid to clash in El Clásico. January. 13, 2024 08:06. hun@donga.com.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, clubs representing Spain's La Liga, will face each other in the final of the Spanish Super Cup for the second consecutive year. Barcelona emerged victorious in the previous edition.



Barcelona defeated Osasuna 2-0 in the 2023-2024 Supercopa de España semifinals on Thursday. The first half ended with a 0-0 score, and Robert Lewandowski secured the team's first goal in the 14th minute of the second half. Lamine Yamal, who entered as a substitute in the 42nd minute of the first half, scored an additional goal during extra time in the second half, securing the victory. Barcelona, advancing to the finals with this win, is set to face Real Madrid for the championship trophy.



Unlike Barcelona, Real Madrid faced challenges securing a spot in the finals. In the semifinals held on Wednesday, Real Madrid engaged in a tough battle against Atlético Madrid, making comebacks and eventually winning 5-3 in overtime. While the Super Cup traditionally involved a match between the La Liga winner and the King's Cup winner, the format changed in 2020 to feature a matchup between the 1st and 2nd place teams in both the Primera Liga and the Copa del Rey (King's Cup). Despite Atlético Madrid's 3rd-place finish in La Liga last season, they had the opportunity to compete after Real Madrid won the King's Cup and secured the runner-up position in La Liga simultaneously last season. However, they ultimately couldn't surpass Real Madrid.



Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in the Super Cup for the second consecutive year. In the previous year's final, Barcelona, boasting the record for the most victories in history, triumphed over Real Madrid with a 3-1 score and securing their 14th Super Cup title. With 12 victories, Real Madrid will aim to challenge Barcelona in the upcoming finals scheduled for 4 a.m. on Monday.



한국어