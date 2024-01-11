Pak Se-ri to host LPGA tournament in Palos Verdes. January. 11, 2024 07:43. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

South Korea’s legendary golfer Pak Se-ri will host an LPGA tournament named after herself. The official name of the tournament is Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.



“With Fir Hills, a global investment firm, as the event sponsor, the tournament's official name has been decided,” LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday. The tournament is the sixth event of this year’s LPGA Tour and will be held from March 21 through March 24 (local time) at Palos Verdes Golf Club in suburban Los Angeles. The event, which was previously held under the name of the DIO Implant LA Open, now has a higher total prize money of two million dollars compared to 1.75 million dollars previously.



“It is an honor to return to the LPGA Tour as host for the event named after me,” said Pak through LPGA. “Mentoring the next generation of golfers and giving back to the game I love is at the core of everything I do.”



Pak was named a Hall-of-Famer after 25 wins in the LPGA Tour. She hosted the OK Savings Bank Pak Se-ri Invitational in the KLPGA Tour for 12 years from 2011 through 2022.



