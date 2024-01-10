1,100 Chinese companies participate at CES 2024. January. 10, 2024 07:58. bjk@donga.com.

A significant number of Chinese companies are due to participate at CES 2024, the world's largest information technology (IT) and home appliance fair, which is taking place in Las Vegas, on Tuesday (local time). This reflects their determination to penetrate the global market, amid the tensions in U.S.-China relations at that time.



In CES 2024, approximately 1,100 Chinese companies took part, marking a notable increase compared to the previous year's CES, where approximately 500 companies participated. The number of Chinese companies more than doubled, constituting over a quarter of all participating companies (4,314) in CES 2024. The participating sectors are diverse, encompassing electronic products, flying cars, smartphones, and mobility.



Huawei, Xiaomi, Alibaba, and Chinese state-owned enterprises, subjected to various regulations by the U.S. government, are notably absent from CES. However, the event featured the presence of hundreds of startups, as well as prominent companies such as Hisense, TCL, and ByteDance, the developer of the video platform 'TikTok.'



In Korea, a record-breaking 760 companies are taking part in CES 2024, marking the largest participation to date. This positions Korea as the third-largest participant after China and the United States. In Japan, approximately 70 companies participated, with the majority being startups, excluding notable entities including Sony and Panasonic.



"The technological competition among the three Asian countries — South Korea, striving to maintain technological leadership; China, aiming to surpass South Korea; and Japan, working to preserve its historical pride — promises to be intriguing to observe," an industry official said.



한국어