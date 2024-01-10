Movie ‘Coco’ and Mexican remembrance. January. 10, 2024 07:57. .

"Coco" is a heartwarming animation inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead, where Mexicans annually commemorate their deceased ancestors by placing photos, favorite foods, drinks, flowers, and belongings on altars. It is a day when ancestors are believed to visit their loved ones.



Twelve-year-old Miguel's home is no different. Miguel has only photos of his late great-great-grandmother. His great-great-grandfather left his family, including his wife and daughter (Coco), to pursue a career in music. His great-grandmother mastered the art of making shoes to support the family, and the shoemaking tradition continued through generations, leading them to hold a grudge against music. Whenever Miguel expresses his desire to sing, they oppose. His grandmother even smashes Miguel’s guitar when he mentions participating in a talent show.



However, they are unaware that Miguel's great-great-grandfather couldn't return because he was murdered. When he told his fellow musician that he would go back to his family, the fellow musician killed him and stole the songs he composed along with fame. Consequently, Miguel’s great-great-grandfather faces the risk of disappearing even in the afterlife, as nobody remembers him. Discovering this, Miguel confides in Coco, his great-grandmother, saying, "If even you forget, he will disappear forever." As Coco makes no response, Miguel plays a song on his guitar: "For even if I'm far away, I hold you in my heart. Remember me until you’re in my arms again." Coco's grandmother unknowingly begins singing along, recalling memories. It was the song her father used to sing to her. The music, once a curse in the household, now becomes a catalyst reviving suppressed memories of her father. How much she missed him. As memories resurface, her father comes back to life.



The story's logic follows that for as long as we remember, people do not truly disappear even after leaving this world. Whether true or not, there is strange comfort about the faith that our memories and longing will keep those who have left us alive. We remember; therefore, we exist.



