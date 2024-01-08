A school in DMZ holds commencement ceremony amid N. Korean artillery provocations. January. 08, 2024 07:55. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

“Kim Dam-hye wants to become an orthopedist. Park Hui-yul hopes to become a YouTuber. Shin Ui-chang dreams of teaching physical education in school. Yeo So-yoon’s dream is to design fashion goods. Jeong Yoo-hwa will be a barista when she grows up.”



Mentioning each of the five students graduating from Daeseong-dong Elementary School, the only school in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Principal Yoon Yeong-hee addressed this year’s commencement ceremony last Friday. “I hope that each of you will capitalize on your strengths and move toward a fulfilled and confident future so that your dreams will come true,” said President Yoon, who has retired after 40 years of engaging in elementary education.



North Korea fired over 200 artillery rounds near the contested maritime border off its west coast on Friday morning. As the news was made public in the afternoon after the commencement ceremony was over, students could enjoy the meaningful moments with hope and vitality.



The elementary school held its 55th commencement ceremony in Daeseong-dong, the only civilian village in the demilitarized zone. With the five students – Kim Dam-hye, Yeo So-yoon, Jeong Yoo-hwa, Park Hui-yul, and Shin Ui-chang – finishing school, this school's total number of graduates added up to 226 as of this year. Kim lives in the village, whereas the rest of her friends commute from Munsan-eup, Paju, outside of the demilitarized zone.



The auditorium on the second floor was filled with 90 faculty members, parents, the United Nations Command, the Ministry of Unification, and Paju city officials to celebrate the commencement of the young students.



Nicely dressed up in hanbok, the five children on the platform were busy standing up and sitting back down many times to receive awards and souvenirs for almost an hour.



Part of the event was a silent tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed for their mother nation. Next to the Korean national flag of Taegeukgi on the platform were the Stars and Stripes and the United Nations flag, all of which appeared to represent the special condition that it is the only school located in the demilitarized zone. With the gravity of the current security environment seemingly in mind, some guests included somewhat serious comments saying, “I believe that you will play a leading role in contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” or “I hope that you will grow up to help promote security and global peace.” Despite such a partly grave atmosphere, the five students looked as pure and excited as typical children of their age.



Daeseong-dong village was built in 1953 as per the armistice agreement by which South and North Korea each could locate a single village within the demilitarized zone so residents could do farming work. It is just 800 meters away from Gijeong-dong, the only North Korean village in the demilitarized zone. Starting as a self-run school in 1954, it was upgraded to Daeseong-dong Elementary School with three classes in 1968.



