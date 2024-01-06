Politics inciting hatred must be eliminated in April general elections. January. 06, 2024 07:45. .

In September last year, People Power Party lawmaker Tae Young-ho criticized the Democratic Party of Korea during a government questioning session at the National Assembly, stating, “The main opposition Democratic Party blindly adheres to communist totalitarianism.” Subsequently, Democratic Party lawmakers, including Rep. Park Young-soon, responded by using expressions such as "trash," "collaborator," and "communist" to attack Rep. Tae.



The more significant issue lies in the abusive language employed by both the ruling and opposition parties, which constitutes hate rhetoric demonizing the opposing camp and fueling extreme hostility. In politics, language serves to amplify the animosity among hard-core supporters. Followers on both extremes tend to unquestioningly believe the extreme claims put forth by their own camp, while vehemently denouncing anything uttered by the other side. Platforms such as YouTube and social networking services (SNS) showcase an atmosphere akin to a political civil war fueled by these divisions. Politicians who engage in this hateful discourse tend to be the primary beneficiaries of such political polarization.



Politicians secure their positions in the National Assembly by employing divisive language. It plunges our politics into a harmful vicious cycle even though this may create a self-reinforcing cycle of success for politicians.



"The media tends to highlight only provocative language, leading members of the ruling party to intentionally choose such expressions,” a senior member of the People Power Party said. “I prefer not to use language that incites hatred, even if it doesn't attract media attention."



"Politics involves criticism and conflict, but it also entails coming together for a drink and resolving misunderstandings. Unfortunately, among the lawmakers of both the ruling and opposition parties, such individuals seem to be scarce,” a senior member of the Democratic Party said with a sigh. “What prevails is a tendency to cast curses upon opponents. Even within the same party, there's a willingness to disseminate false information to eliminate political rivals."



The incumbent lawmakers who promote hate politics originated from the nominations of the ruling and opposition parties in the 2020 general elections. Both the People Power Party and the Democratic Party, which endorsed these candidates, bear a responsibility for their selection. It is imperative that these parties take accountability and ensure that such individuals do not re-enter the National Assembly. The public will closely monitor both parties to ensure that they are held accountable and that there are consequences for endorsing candidates who engage in divisive and harmful political practices.



