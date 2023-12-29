US, EU reportedly discuss negotiated resolution to Ukraine War. December. 29, 2023 08:07. empty@donga.com.

There are claims suggesting that the U.S. government is shifting the objective of the conflict in Ukraine from seeking "complete victory" for Ukraine to "securing an advantageous position in negotiations to end the war." With the counteroffensive in Ukraine largely unsuccessful and the war dragging on, the United States is attempting to bring an end to the conflict by acknowledging Russia's occupation of Ukraine.



According to Politico on Wednesday (local time), the U.S. and the European Union (EU) are reportedly in discussions about a proposal to reposition the Ukrainian military, currently engaged in a counteroffensive, to a defensive stance against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. The plan encompasses enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, reinforcing the border with northern Belarus using barbed wire and anti-tank obstacles, and revitalizing Ukraine's defense industry. "We believe this war can only be concluded through negotiations,” a White House official, who opted for anonymity, told Politico. “We hope that Ukraine will be in the strongest position when that situation arises."



If the Ukrainian military transitions to a defensive stance, it can conserve its existing resources and create challenges for the advancement of Russian troops. However, according to this same media outlet, there is a potential scenario where Ukraine might be required to cede some of the territories currently occupied by Russia, leading to anticipated resistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy had previously proposed the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territory as a negotiation condition. Earlier reports from The New York Times suggested that Russia is open to a compromise in ceasefire discussions, with an inclination to retain approximately 20% of the Ukrainian territory it presently occupies.



