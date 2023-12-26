Kim Ha-seong selected as MLB's unexpected breakout star’. December. 26, 2023 08:05. leper@donga.com.

San Diego Padres second baseman Kim Ha-Seong emerged as one of the unexpected breakout stars of 2023 in Major League Baseball.



MLB.com selected eight unexpected breakouts on Monday and introduced Kim as the fourth unexpected breakout star. “Amidst a crowded Padres infield, Kim Ha-seong established himself as a slick-fielding regular in 2022, but with the offseason addition of Xander Bogaerts, it wasn’t entirely clear if Kim would be able to play as big of a role in 2023,” MLB.com said. “He turned out to be one of the steadiest contributors on an extremely unsteady team during an extremely unsteady season, winning his first Gold Glove Award. Kim also raised his stolen base total from 12 to 38 and received down-ballot MVP votes.”



The other eight included Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles, Jordan Montgomery of the Texas Rangers, and Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs.



한국어