Son Heung-min scores his 11th goal of the season. December. 25, 2023 08:11. hun@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min gifted fans a Christmas present by scoring a goal on Christmas Eve.



Son scored an additional goal to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute of the home game against Everton in the 18th round of the 2023-2024 English Premier League (EPL) season on the 24th. The opposing goalkeeper blocked Teammate Brennan Johnson's shot from the right side of the penalty box, and he converted it with a right-footed shot into the net. “Luckily, the ball came right in front of me,” Son Heung-min said. “I didn’t kick it as well as I thought, but the ball went into the goal.” Tottenham conceded one goal in the 37th minute of the second half, making Son Heung-min's goal the final score.



With this goal, Son Heung-min lived up to the nickname 'Sonta Claus.’ Son Heung-min's game against Everton marked his third Christmas Eve appearance since his debut in the EPL during the 2015-2016 season. The previous two games took place on December 24, 2017, and 2018. He was unable to score in 2017, but in the Christmas Eve game the following year, he netted two goals and provided one assist, leading the team to a 6-2 victory.



한국어