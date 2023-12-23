‘Sonta Claus’ is coming to score goals on Christmas eve. December. 23, 2023 08:09. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

'Sonta Claus' Son Heung-min of Tottenham plans to embark on a goal hunt as a Christmas gift to soccer fans.



Son Heung-min is slated to participate in the 18th-round home game of the 2023-2024 English Premier League (EPL) season, scheduled for midnight on Christmas Eve. This marks the third time Tottenham has contested a league game on Christmas Eve since the 2015-2016 season when Son debuted in the EPL. In 2017, they emerged victorious with a 3-0 win against Burnley, and in 2018, they secured a 6-2 triumph over Everton.



The game against Everton held on December 24, five years ago, bestowed upon Son Heung-min the nickname 'Sonta Claus.' Son was named the Man of the Match, contributing two goals and one assist that day, guiding the team to a 4-goal victory. At the time, the EPL secretariat announced Son Heung-min's remarkable performance on Twitter and coined the expression‎ 'Sonta Claus,' cleverly combining Son Heung-min's name with Santa Claus.



The team Son Heung-min will face on Christmas Eve this year is again Everton. Son Heung-min, currently tied for third place in EPL scoring this season, aims to secure his 11th league goal against Everton. The leading scorer, Erling Holland of Manchester City, has 14 goals, and the second-place scorer, Muhammad Salah of Liverpool, has 11 goals. In his 12 league appearances against Everton, Son Heung-min has scored four goals and provided three assists.



