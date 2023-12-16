Suzy’s hanbok video to illuminate Times Square on Christmas. December. 16, 2023 09:05. by Jeong-Eun Kim kimje@donga.com.

Actor Suzy will promote Korea's traditional dress, hanbok, in New York's Times Square during the Christmas holiday season.



A video featuring Suzy wearing hanbok will be displayed on Broadway in Times Square, New York, from 6:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve to at 2 a.m. on Christmas Day, as announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on Friday. The hanbok worn by Suzy is part of the '2023 Korean Wave-linked Collaborative Content Planning and Development in the Hanbok Sector' project, promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in partnership with the Korea Craft & Design Foundation. The ministry collaborates with domestic hanbok SMEs and Korean wave (Hallyu) artists with the goal of expanding the Hallyu trend through hanbok. Last year, former national figure skater Kim Yuna joined the project as a hanbok model.



This year, six SMEs participated in hanbok design and crafting, seamlessly blending traditional elements with a contemporary edge.



Suzy’s video is also available on the YouTube channel of the Korea Craft & Design Foundation starting from Dec. 26. The designed hanboks will be showcased at the Newtro Festival at Culture Station Seoul 284 from February 7 to 25 next year and during the third week of October next year, designated as a week for hanbok culture.



