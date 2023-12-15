FIFA deletes social media post featuring Japanese Rising Sun Flag. December. 15, 2023 08:11. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

The Japanese Rising Sun Flag has sparked controversy again, as it was featured on FIFA’s official World Cup social media account. The post was subsequently deleted following a complaint from a South Korean user.



Professor Seo Kyung-duk of Seongshin Women’s University took to Facebook to express his concern about the Rising Sun Flag being used as a background for a photograph of Shoya Nakajima, a renowned Japanese football player from Urawa Red Diamonds. Having emerged victorious in the Asia Champions League, the club is set to participate in the FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22.



“The Rising Sun Flag is a symbol of Japanese imperialism and militarism, which was used during Japan’s invasion of numerous Asian countries,” said Professor Seo. “The inclusion of the Rising Sun Flag in international events such as the FIFA Club World Cup serves as a painful reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities for many Asians.” Mr. Seo highlighted that the organization had promptly prohibited Japanese fans from displaying the Rising Sun Flag at the Qatar World Cup. He firmly condemned the use of the flag in any future instances.



