Comedian Yang Se-hyeong publishes his poetry collection. December. 06, 2023 08:00.

Comedian Yang Se-hyeong, 38, talked about the inspiration behind his newly released poetry collection, 'Path of Stars,' during Tuesday's press conference at the Francisco Education Center in Jung-gu, Seoul. He said most of the works in the collection tell more sad than humorous stories, saying, "I usually write when everything is tangled, and expectations turn into disappointments.”



"To me, poetry is a fun game and a means of expressing emotions while relieving stress," Yang said, highlighting that, contrary to his on-screen persona, he possesses a tender and sentimental side. "I decided to publish a poetry collection to become more refined when I turned 40."



Debuting as a comedian in 2003, Yang Se-hyeong has been active in the comedy and variety show scene for 20 years, featuring in programs such as SBS's 'Finding Laughter' and tvN's 'Comedy Big League,' portraying his distinctive humorous and quirky characters. Yang’s latest book includes his 88 poems.



Yang mentioned reflecting on his writing process, "I used to write short pieces for friends, and this habit led to the publication of a poetry collection." Inspired by poet Na Tae-joo, he expressed his desire to create "comfortable poems" that can be instantly understood at a glance. Notably, all proceeds from the poetry collection will be donated to the Lighthouse Scholarship Foundation, aiming to assist troubled adolescents.



