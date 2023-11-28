Shin Ji-yai ranks 3rd in JLPGA money standings. November. 28, 2023 07:57. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Shin Ji-yai (35), a Japan Women's Professional Golf (JLPGA) tour participant, concluded the 2023 season with a third-place ranking in the money standings.



Shin carded a 3-under-par performance in the concluding 4th round of the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, the ultimate tournament of the JLPGA Tour season hosted at Miyazaki Country Club in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan on Sunday. With 5-under-par 283, she shared the 4th position with Ayaka Furue (Japan). She finished 5 strokes behind the champion, Miyu Yamashita (Japan).



It was a season where Shin demonstrated her fundamental strength as a champion. Shin transitioned her career to Japan in 2014 after securing 11 career victories on the LPGA Tour. Shin sustained her success in Japan, clinching two or more victories every year until 2021. However, she could not claim a trophy last year due to the repercussions of her elbow surgery.



Having successfully recovered from her injury, the 35-year-old Korean golfer made a remarkable comeback this year. She secured victories at the JLPGA Tour season opener, the Daikin Orchid Ladies Gola Tournament in March, and the Earth Mondahmin Cup in June. Despite participating in only 22 competitions this year, Shin secured the 2nd position in target points (2,790 points), 3rd in prize money (163,568,277 yen), and 3rd in average strokes (70.1595 strokes). With her second win of the year, she now boasts a total of 28 victories in her JLPGA Tour career, leaving her just two wins shy of the 30 needed for permanent seeding.



Shin conveyed her determination through social media, stating, "I will persist as Shin Ji-yai and forge ahead without losing my essence."



한국어